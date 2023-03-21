 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decision on whether to dismiss charge against Wendy Howard pushed until next month

A Kern County Superior Court judge pushed back a decision Tuesday until next month because she needs more information before considering a motion to dismiss a voluntary manslaughter charge against a Tehachapi woman who killed her former partner.

In October, Wendy Howard was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter, first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of Kelly Pitts. Howard also faced a voluntary manslaughter charge under two different theories: voluntary manslaughter committed in the heat of passion or imperfect self-defense.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases