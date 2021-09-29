Deceased woman identified after falling into Kern River Canyon

A woman veered into the Kern River Canyon on Highway 178 and died Monday afternoon, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
Lori Ann Brown, 55, died at the scene, along the 19300 block of Kern Canyon Road. She is from Bakersfield.
