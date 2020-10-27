A two-story hotel serving low-income tenants in downtown Bakersfield is planned to be redeveloped next year into apartments for poor senior citizens with the help of a $1.5 million loan the City Council approved last week.
Escrow on the 16-year-old property at 2027 19th St. is expected to close at the end of this year. The existing owners have told tenants to vacate by early January. The project is scheduled to open in June after $680,000 in construction work.
The 31-unit, 8,800-square-foot hotel doesn't offer a laundry room and its rentals lack cooking facilities. The plan is to turn it into 21 studios, five one-bedroom units and a manager residence.
The studios are expected to rent for $510 per month, the bedrooms for $575.
Funded largely by proceeds from Measure N, the 1-cent sales tax increase city voters approved in 2018, the hotel conversion ranked highly on a list of proposals the city received as part of its push for additional affordable housing.
The buyer is Golden Empire Affordable Housing Inc. II, a Bakersfield nonprofit organization working closely with Kern County's Housing Authority.
A city staff report says GEAHI II will put in $44,684 of its own money and has agreed to pay back the city loan over 55 years at an interest rate of 3 percent. The cap on rents charged to tenants is required to stay in place for at least 15 years.
GEAHI II, which reported $6.6 million in net assets in 2018, is headed by Diana Elliott. She said the project will improve the area, even as she emphasized the Decatur is in "great condition."
"I will say," she said, "that the Patels have done a really good job with the hotel and maintaining it."
The Patels — husband Arvind M. and wife Madhu A. — have owned the hotel since 1977. The building was destroyed by fire in 2002, demolished the next year and rebuilt in 2004.
One of 13 specific priorities identified for Measure N money is "reducing homelessness through partnerships with service providers to increase outreach, sheltering and construction of affordable housing."
In October 2019 the city solicited proposals for up to $5 million to support affordable housing in Bakersfield. Of the 12 responses, GEAHI II's was ranked second by the city.
"From my perspective, the project aligns well with the priorities of PSVS (Public Safety and Vital Services, Measure N's other name), as well as the City Council’s goal to see 10,000 housing units in the downtown area," Assistant City Manager Jacqui Kitchen said by email. "It is also a strong investment from a well-known local developer, and I am confident it will provide well programmed housing for seniors."