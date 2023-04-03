Debris cleanup in full swing at Isabella Lake

Large piles of logs and driftwood are beginning to appear along the shoreline at Isabella Lake in the Kern River Valley.
It is clear evidence that residents of the valley and crew members from the U.S. Forest Service have begun a determined effort to clear the shores of the lake of tons of wood debris that washed into the lake during recent mega-storms.
Two Forest Service crews based out of Porterville were already on the shores of Isabella on Monday. They are nicknamed the Black Eagles and the Cobras.
"We utilize these crews primarily for firefighting," said Jesse Harris, incident commander, training.
But with so much flood damage following multiple atmospheric river storms in California, these versatile teams have been able to pivot to storm cleanup efforts.
On Monday the 20-member Black Eagles were moving fast along the western shores of the lake pulling piles of flotsam up away from the lakeshore by forming a human chain.
"There's a lot of debris out there," said the Black Eagles' crew boss Gustavo Santoyo. "Probably next week they're going to burn it."
The cleanup work is much easier than cutting fire lines all day, Santoyo said.
There's a friendly rivalry the Eagles have with the Cobras, who are slated to work the other side of the lake. As soon as this reporter mentioned the other team, crew member Jesus Garcia grinned.
"Cobras? You don't need to know about them," he said.
The team may be based in California, but they often work away from home. They've fought fires in Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and other states.
"We go where we're needed," Santoyo said.
Fred Clark, president of the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce, lauded the Forest Service for stepping up in this crisis by sending two crews to the shores of Isabella.
But they can't do it alone, he said. Volunteers across the valley are needed to help.
"This is just the first step of 10," he said. "Let's complete it."
On Saturday, Clark, his wife, Lana Clark, and several others worked the shoreline at the Auxiliary Dam Campground and the area around Red's Marina.
"District Ranger Al Watson was with us, and so was 1st District County Supervisor Phillip Peters," Lana Clark said.
Fred Clark said he doesn't want visitors to the lake to arrive this spring to find the shoreline clogged with floating driftwood.
"There is a Forest Service order out now to allow residents and nonresidents to go out and collect this wood," he said.
It's a positive move by the Forest Service, he said, toward finding a solution to the issue of debris in the lake.
