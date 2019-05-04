Over the past decade, members of the Bakersfield Police Department have killed 34 people in 59 officer-involved shootings.
In every instance except one, police investigators determined the shootings were within department policy and federal and state guidelines. However, local groups and families of the victims have expressed doubt on the official accounting of certain incidents, and in 2016 the state Department of Justice launched an investigation into BPD’s and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s allegedly excessive use of force.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Through a California Inspection of Public Records Act request of documents recently made available, The Californian examined an exhaustive list of all officer-involved shootings that occurred in Bakersfield over the last 10 years.
Throughout the coming weeks, The Californian will review the records, offering insight into past situations when officers decided to use deadly force.
For example:
BPD has an average rate of 1.7 officer-involved shootings per 100,000, compared to the Los Angeles Police Department's record of 1 per 100,000, according to statistics posted on LAPD's website.
In 36 instances, officers faced a suspect armed with a gun.
In 27, suspects either fired at or pointed a firearm toward officers.
Seven times, officers fired at suspects running away.
And in 10 situations, officers have shot at suspects who were unarmed, killing six.
Quick decisions
“You want to make sure that you’re not losing yourself in that moment,” BPD Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley said of the dangerous situations police officers encounter on a regular basis. “I don’t know that everyone will be prepared for that the first time they end up in an incident, because those are very fast, they’re very fluid, quick evolving. There’s a lot of that quick decision-making that’s going to go on there, and everybody’s different in how they are going to react.”
The documents provided by the city of Bakersfield describe numerous chaotic situations police officers find themselves in.
In one instance in 2010, officers responded to the Rankin Hotel on Baker Street where suspect Garry Ray Daniels was attempting to stab the manager and others, according to the report. When Daniels approached the officers, the report says he failed to comply with repeated commands and raised his knife to his shoulders while advancing toward officers.
He was shot twice and died.
In 2015, one officer confronted Leland Smithson, who was fleeing in a vehicle from an armed bank robbery of Wells Fargo Bank on 22nd Street, according to the report.
Smithson crashed his vehicle before getting out, at which point an officer fired one round at him.
The officer missed, but Smithson turned the gun toward his own head and shot himself, the report said.
One of the most controversial officer-involved shootings in the city’s history happened in 2013, when BPD officers found themselves in a fight for their lives after they attempted to arrest a suspect with an outstanding warrant outside the Four Points Sheraton on California Avenue.
The report says Justin Harger, who had the outstanding warrant, stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of the hotel and started firing towards officers, one of whom sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
Officers returned fire, the report said, killing Harger and Jorge Joel Ramirez, who was later determined to be a citizen informant helping the police. The injured officer survived.
The incident was highly scrutinized, with critics alleging poor communication and a botched arrest attempt by BPD.
In all three instances, the department cleared all officers involved.
Policies
BPD policies allow officers to use deadly force when they reasonably believe they are protecting themselves from an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm.
They are also authorized to use firearms to stop a fleeing subject they believe has committed or intends to commit a felony involving serious injury or death. As long as the officer has probable cause to believe there is “an imminent risk” of serious injury or death, they can use force.
In the aftermath of an officer-involved shooting, the department conducts its own investigation to make sure the incident was within department policy.
In 2015, British newspaper, The Guardian, reported that Kern County law enforcement had killed more people per capita than any other county in the U.S.
The newspaper also called into question the department’s policy of investigating itself, but McCauley said BPD does not intentionally defend officers who have acted outside its policy.
“There seems to be a little bit of a misconception that officers, if they do something wrong will be soft on each other,” he said. “Quite often it’s the exact opposite. When officers do something wrong… it’s offensive to our own profession.”
But despite the department’s reassurances, there are some who simply don’t believe the official version of the department’s investigation.
Unforgotten
Jesse Rodriguez’s life changed after the shooting of his cousin James De La Rosa in 2014.
“It opened my eyes to the reality that’s been going on with the police department and what they’ve been getting away with,” Rodriguez said. “There’s so much that they do and get away with here in Bakersfield.”
On Nov. 11, 2014, a BPD report says officers observed a vehicle being driven in a reckless manner. When officers pursued the vehicle, a high-speed chase occurred, the report said, ending when the vehicle crashed at the 2600 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.
The report says De La Rosa exited the vehicle and “rapidly approached,” ignoring officers’ orders to stop. One officer deployed a Taser, which was reportedly ineffective.
Multiple officers fired rounds at De La Rosa, who was brought down and later pronounced dead.
He was unarmed at the time of the incident, the report said.
“My kids could be next and my grandkids could be next,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t trust my children around (the police).”
He said he questions the police report and believes BPD used the investigation to cover up poor behavior on the officer’s part.
“In order for him to go on a high-speed chase, they would have to do something to scare him,” he said. “James never committed a crime in his life and they shot five bullets into his body.”
Following the death of his cousin, Rodriguez said he felt that justice had not been done.
“It’s just a never-ending cycle. When there’s gang violence, or your loved one gets killed by a drunk driver, there’s justice, there’s healing, there’s closure,” he said. “You don’t feel this type of hurt and pain as we did when James got killed.”
But he decided to do something. He joined an advocacy group, the STOP Coalition, and organized events about police use of force in the Bakersfield area.
He, along with other family members of those killed by law enforcement officers have one goal — they want to change the law. They want to limit as much as possible the circumstances when officers will be allowed to use force.
And a controversial bill circulating in the California state legislature, AB 392, could do just that.
This is the first part of an ongoing series on officer-involved shootings. Next week, read The Californian's analysis of AB 392.
To me it looks like a good start. More bad guys need to die.
