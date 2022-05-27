Deaths in the Kern River, West Nile finding bring water safety tips

Scorching temperatures might tempt visitors to seek comfort in the Kern River.
But under its glassy surface lurks deadly rapids and swells, prompting the Kern County Sheriff Office Search and Rescue team to issue its yearly reminder Friday to fight the lure of the "Killer Kern."
The KCSO Search and Rescue team added two deaths Friday to the total lives claimed by the Kern River. Since 1968, there have been 317 people who died from its treacherous waters.
Juan Carlos Villegas-Ornelas, 40, jumped into the river August 2021 and did not resurface alive. Two more deaths — one including a 9-year-old Los Angeles boy, Jemih Emil Reddick — have died since. The identity of a second deceased person was unclear Friday.
KCSO Sgt. Kevin Kimmel, as a search and rescue coordinator, mourned these deaths Friday.
“One, it’s in remembrance of the lives lost,” Kimmel said of the ceremony’s importance. “Two, it’s a reminder for people to be careful of the Kern County river and the dangers of it.”
Kern River’s classification as a class-four rapid — the highest classification of rapids — makes it a destination for people around the country, Kimmel said. Dangerous conditions come from trees and rocks lurking beneath the surface waiting to trap people, he added.
Gary Ananian, the founder of the Kern River conversancy, noted that Killer Kern’s accessibility makes it one of the world’s most dangerous rivers. There are roughly 60 miles of accessible shore line that allow residents to come close to its rapids, he said.
Even a drought does not decrease the rapid’s dangers, Ananian said. The U.S. Drought Monitor recently ranked portions of Kern County as an exceptional drought, or the highest categorization of a drought. Two weeks ago, this region was categorized as an extreme drought, which is the second-highest level of drought.
Parts of the river are 20 to 30 feet deep and, coupled with underwater currents, make a drought inconsequential, Ananian said.
Additional water safety concerns
The first mosquito pool with the West Nile Virus was confirmed Friday in the 93306 zip code, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.
No human cases have been confirmed this year, the public health department wrote in a news release. The virus is transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes. Some mosquito-borne illnesses, such as the West Nile Virus, cause mild symptoms in most people — though the infection can cause severe illness and death in rare cases, according to the public health department.
“With the seasonal return of mosquitoes to our community and confirmation that West Nile Virus is present in our community, we urge everyone to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” said Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health. “Simple preventative measures such as removing sources of standing water in our yards can minimize the opportunity for mosquitoes to thrive in and around our homes.”
Warmer weather leads to increased mosquito activity and breeding sites flourish in standing or stagnant water in places such as flower pots, fountains, birdbaths, pet bowls and wading pools.
It is recommended to clean those containers to remove any mosquito eggs, maintain swimming pools in working conditions and stock gardens ponds with fish that eat mosquito larvae, according to the public health department.