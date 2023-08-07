The death penalty phase retrial of a former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy who killed two prostitutes, including a pregnant teenager, in the 1980s was postponed Monday for months. 

David Keith Rogers, 76, was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder in the deaths of Tracie Clark, 15 and Janine Benintende, 21, respectively. The California Supreme Court tossed out his death sentence, decided by a late Kern County Superior Court judge, after a key witness reneged on her testimony.