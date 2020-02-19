Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in a case against two alleged gang members who are accused of killing a 5-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting, Kern County District Attorney spokesman Joseph Kinzel said Wednesday.
Jonathan Knight, 30, and Jeremy King, 27, are charged with first-degree murder with two alleged special circumstances, including shooting from a vehicle and participating in a gang.
On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason Guyton was shot and killed while riding in a car in the 600 block of California Avenue. His 7-year-old brother, Brian Guyton, was wounded but survived.
The boys were in a car driven by Davyon Vercher, a member of the East Side Crips, who was on parole at the time of the shooting, according to police reports filed in Kern County Superior Court. Vercher was dating the boys' mother, according to the documents.
