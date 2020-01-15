The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has determined Wasco man Ricardo Villegas, 27, died from a homicide.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a report, Villegas was shot by another person at 5:07 p.m., Jan. 3, at Broadway Avenue and 12th Street in Wasco. He later died on Jan. 6 at Kern Medical Center.
The coroner determined the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds with contributing factors of hypertrophic heart disease, obesity and fatty liver.
