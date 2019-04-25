The death of a Taft woman who died at Mercy Hospital is being investigated by The Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Twila Michelle Rash, 53, died at 1:08 a.m., according to a report by the Kern County Coroner.
An autopsy was conducted, but the cause and manner of death are still pending further studies, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.