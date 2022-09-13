 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Death of avid cycling enthusiast has family and riding community in mourning

Cancer survivor Jim Lackey believed cycling saved his life, and gave him a life worth saving. But Lackey also knew that cycling could kill him, and when he broke his collarbone in a fall last June, his told his wife he would hang up his bike if he suffered another accident.

That accident came at 8:04 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 5200 block of Panorama Drive in northeast Bakersfield. No one is sure exactly what happened, but the husband and father came off his bike hard after approaching a temporary road sign placed in his path that read, "Right lane closed ahead."

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases