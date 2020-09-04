The Arvin Police Department is investigating the death of Guadalupe Jaimes Medina, whose body was found in a canal at David and South Edison roads.
According to a Kern County coroner's office news release, Medina’s body was found by the Kern County Sheriff's Office’s Search and Rescue Team on Aug. 26. The coroner could not confirm the date of the 52-year-old man's death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Arvin Police Department at 854-5583.
