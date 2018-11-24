While many people were doing some Christmas shopping at national chains on Saturday, others sought to support local businesses.
The Marketplace in southwest Bakersfield held an event in recognition of Small Business Saturday, a nationwide effort to encourage people to support small businesses during the holiday season. The event included special discounts and offers at several stores, photos with Santa, giveaways and more.
“It’s fantastic. It really encourages people to get out here and buy local,” Elizabeth Boyd said of the event.
Boyd came with her sister Victoria for some Christmas shopping on Saturday. The sisters said they have several members of their family who have run their own businesses before, so they understand the importance of supporting local businesses.
“It’s really important to us to support everyone in the community,” Elizabeth Boyd said. “The money comes right back to (Bakersfield) with the tax dollars, so it’s great.”
Bakersfield native Brooke Destefani came down this holiday weekend from her residence in the Bay Area to spend time with family, which included doing some shopping.
Destefani said she went into Bella at The Marketplace to buy a few items and talk to one of her friends who she said owns the store.
“I love small businesses over big-box stores. I’ll go to these stores any day,” she said.
Destefani said she believes Small Business Saturday events help keep small businesses in people’s minds when they think about shopping for the holidays.
“In the long run, I think it helps sustain the businesses and employment throughout Bakersfield,” she said. “I like to see them pop up and stay open. I think they have loyal customers. It’s the loyalty that makes the difference.”
Kathy Stanley also was out on Saturday, buying a couple of Christmas items from some of the local stores, such as Victoria’s at The Marketplace.
“I like it cause they’re not as crowded as bigger stores. I would not dare go to Target or Walmart right now,” she said. “They’re so personable and helpful.”
Stanley said small businesses play an integral role in the local economy, which is one of the reasons why they should be supported.
“These are the people that keep our town functioning,” she said. “These are the small family business owners that make shopping a little more personal.”
While Small Business Saturday may be over, some activities will carry over through December. Photos with Santa will be available through Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A free photo with Santa is available with receipts from any store or restaurant at The Marketplace from Nov. 23 through Dec. 20 of $25 or more.
In addition, Color Me Mine and Robson Jewelers will have a toy collection box for children in need inside their stores through Dec. 7 to donate to the U.S. Marine Corps' Toys for Tots program.
