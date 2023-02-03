Deaf, hard-of-hearing students excited to compete in Alabama robotics tournament

Problem solving. Creativity. Collaboration.
These are among the positive aspects that 10 deaf and hard-of-hearing students at Chipman Junior High attain as members of two robotics teams.
The students, who are part of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools special education program, are excited as they prepare to compete in a robotics tournament in Talladega, Ala., Feb. 23-26.
“A lot of these kids have never left Bakersfield,” said Jolene Berg, a teacher in the deaf and hard-of-hearing program. “To be on a plane for the first time, to be able to meet kids who are deaf or hard of hearing from other areas of the United States is going to be an incredible opportunity.”
KCSOS has two teams traveling to the tournament hosted by the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind. Five students are on Berg’s Lightning Bots and five other students are coached by another teacher as part of Crystal Tobiasen’s Thunder Bots.
Each student has a role: two can be drivers of the robot; one as the programmer and one other as a reporter type who oversees the action and makes sure to identify what needs to be corrected. Each team has an alternate.
Since October, they’ve been learning and practicing the game they’ll be competing in while in Alabama. Over the past month, they’ve added three after-school practices each week that last nearly an hour.
Melane Marin, 12, who is hard of hearing, says the practices and the robotics team time is the favorite part of her day.
Earlier this year, Marin, who is on Berg’s Lightning Bots, built half of the game on her own, putting many of the pieces of the game together.
Many of the students enjoy driving the robot by remote control; however, Marin said her favorite part about being on the team has been building.
“They’re becoming more aware and more curious and asking more questions,” Tobiasen said of the progress she’s seen since October. “They’ve been learning new vocabulary, understanding the different parts of the game.”
Robert Subia, a 12-year-old seventh-grader on Tobiasen’s team, said it’s been fun learning about robotics. He has met challenges and solved problems with teammates’ help.
“Sometimes it’s hard,” said Subia, who is hard of hearing. “You have to build things by yourself.”
Lionel Arvizu and Ian Ramirez, both 13, are among the students who have never been to Alabama or even traveled outside California.
“I think it will be very fun to go to Alabama to be in the robotics competition with my friends,” Ramirez said.
The tournament features 105 students, 18 schools and 33 teams from 15 states. A key part of the competition calls for two teams from different schools to collaborate to earn points.
When deaf and hard-of-hearing students compete with hearing students, there is a lag because of the communication from interpreters, Berg said. But not so at the tournament in Alabama, where the teams plan to be extra efficient.
In 2019, Berg began the process of having the KCSOS students involved in the AIDB program. A grant from AIDB and the National Technical Institute for the Deaf allowed for the students to gain equipment, as well as traveling expenses and meals for the trip later this month.
Aside from the tournament, the students will also be involved in games and activities during social events post-competition.
The students are planning to have T-shirts to represent their teams at the tournament. They've received gear from Barnes Wealth Management Group and M&D's Barber Shop.
“To meet other deaf students from other states and to be able to participate in the activities is a great opportunity,” said Antwan Miller, vice principal for the KCSOS. “Mrs. Berg put in a lot of work to make it happen. For this organization to be able to fund our students is really great because a lot of our students wouldn’t be able to go.”