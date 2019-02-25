The deadline is approaching for the Links for Life Mary Anne Walz scholarship.
The scholarship is available for students who have received a breast cancer diagnosis or students whose parent or guardian has received the diagnosis.
The applicant must be pursuing a career in the medical field and have a minimum GPA of 3.0.
The deadline to apply is March 1. Interested applicants can visit kerncommunityfoundation.org. to apply.
