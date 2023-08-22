The Kern Community Foundation has announced a one-week extension of the deadline for applying for a youth jobs program hosted by the city of Bakersfield.
Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Friday, according to a KCF news release. It said participants must be 18 years old by Sept. 1 and no older than age 30 by Aug. 2, 2024.
Funded by a $5.39 million grant from California Volunteers and the state of California, the program offers youth the opportunity to be paid $23 per hour, 20 hours per week for 10 months.
Successful applicants will be able to work alongside city staff in administrative duties and analyses, report preparation and presentation, budget management and a variety of workshops.