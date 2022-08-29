Deadline arrives Wednesday to add loved one's name to World War II memorial

Did your grandmother serve in the Women's Army Corps, or your granddad in the U.S. Navy or Marines during World War II? Did your great-grandfather serve at a military airfield or maybe as a pilot or rear gunner on a B-17?
Those who have a family member who served during that pivotal moment in world history have only until Wednesday to make sure their loved one's name is engraved alphabetically on the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial coming soon to Jastro Park in downtown Bakersfield.
Sponsoring a World War II veteran is easy, said Ed Gaede, president of the board of directors for the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Committee. Individuals must have served in one of the U.S. military branches between 1941 and 1945, and they must have a Kern County connection. Sponsorship is $250 per name — and each sponsorship helps pay for the memorial.
And while Aug. 31 is the deadline, sponsors can still succeed in having their loved one's name engraved on the memorial. But it won't be in the alphabetical list of names.
"There are going to be people who come to the memorial and say, 'My uncle was in World War II,'" Gaede said.
They should still have the option to add a name, he added.
Workers have physically broken ground in preparation for the much-anticipated construction of the memorial. But organizers say they are no longer on track to achieve their goal of unveiling the granite, bronze and concrete structure on Veterans Day.
A shipment of black granite from Asia has been delayed, Gaede said, meaning the memorial’s unveiling will likely be postponed.
"Certain things you're in control of, and certain things you're not," said Gaede, who has been working long hours in an effort to make the memorial something that inspires local pride and local gratitude for those who served.
Victor Killingsworth, who grew up in Taft and served as an officer in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific theater, will have his name engraved in the Asian black granite.
Killingsworth, who turned 101 on Veterans Day 2021, was aboard the USS Artemis off the coast of Iwo Jima when he got word the Marines would be raising a flag atop Mount Suribachi, the island's highest peak.
He grabbed a pair of binoculars and hurried to a spot aboard ship where he could train his binoculars on Suribachi. From his vantage point, the young officer personally witnessed one of the most iconic scenes of World War II, the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima.
"I feel it was one of the highlights of my life," he told The Californian in 2020.
Killingsworth was also assigned to the USS Sumter, an attack transport ship that supported the U.S. invasion of the Marshall Islands and Saipan. He later wrote a book about his experiences titled, "The Gator Navy."
Killingsworth's daughter, Bakersfield City Councilwoman Patty Gray, sponsored the addition of her father's name to the memorial.
"My dad was only 22 years old when he went into officer training," Gray said.
That generation, often called "The Greatest Generation," was more mature than those that came later, she said.
"They stepped up because they loved their country. They knew what was at stake."
This local memorial, dedicated to the veterans of that generation, has been a long time coming, Gray said.
"I think this memorial will stand as a great testament to the bravery and sacrifice it takes to keep America strong," she said.
