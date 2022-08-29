 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Deadline arrives Wednesday to add loved one's name to World War II memorial

Did your grandmother serve in the Women's Army Corps, or your granddad in the U.S. Navy or Marines during World War II? Did your great-grandfather serve at a military airfield or maybe as a pilot or rear gunner on a B-17?

Those who have a family member who served during that pivotal moment in world history have only until Wednesday to make sure their loved one's name is engraved alphabetically on the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial coming soon to Jastro Park in downtown Bakersfield.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases