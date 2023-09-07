Families of former Kern County inmates are seeking justice through legal action after alleging deputies’ failure to ensure inmates' safety led to their loved ones dying, according to documents released Thursday afternoon as part of the Board of Supervisors' agenda.
Two separate legal documents detail allegations that Kern County Sheriff's deputies either didn't provide proper medical care, in violation of a defendant's civil rights, or didn't properly supervise violent inmates. Both concern men who died earlier this year. It was unclear what charges each man faced.
Greg Kirakosian, a Studio City-based attorney, told The Californian the initial goal of any complaint is to seek answers about why a county didn't fulfill its responsibility. He's filed a federal lawsuit alleging KCSO's actions led to the wrongful death and a violation of 14th Amendment rights after a man died by suicide in Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility.
County Counsel Margo Raison declined to comment on both sets of allegations, stating by email that her office doesn't comment on pending litigation.
Stephen Ingle
Stephen Ingle was in Kern County's Central Receiving Facility for four days when deputies discovered the 38-year-old unconscious with a deep laceration carved into his head, according to a claim.
The claim, filed Aug. 23, stated Ingle was taken to Kern Medical on March 4 where he was treated with eight stitches on his head's left side.
But then deputies brought Ingle back and put him in the same place and with the same people who were with Ingle when he suffered intense injuries, the claim said. It was a communal cell with five or six inmates, the claim added.
Later on March 4, Ingle was found beaten and hanged in a shower's communal cell. Though Ingle was revived, he later died after being taken off life support March 29 at Adventist Health Bakersfield, the claim stated.
"The goal is to hold Kern County accountable for the safety of people in their custody," West Hollywood-based attorney Haytham Faraj said by email, referring to the complaint.
Faraj is representing Ingle's mother, son and daughter.
He's seeking more than $25,000 to compensate for Ingle's injuries and alleged wrongful death.
Shai Rogers
Deputies were "deliberately indifferent" to Shai Rogers’ medical needs and safety when he died by suicide, according to a complaint filed on behalf of his mother.
Rogers, 34, died April 21 after he hanged himself with "materials" obtained in a yard while jailed at Lerdo Pre-Trial facility, the complaint said, which was filed with the county on Aug. 14.
Deputies knew Rogers was on suicide watch, the complaint adds. They failed to follow standard procedures and training that could allow them to identify Rogers' acute mental health crisis and then intervene, the complaint states.
"This tragic death should not have happened — and would not have happened — if defendants in this case had fulfilled their duties as public safety agencies and followed policies and procedures that are standard in their fields and required by law," the complaint states.
Kirakosian, who is representing Rogers' mother, Angel, hopes answers come from this lawsuit seeking a jury trial. The damages sought include help for funeral expenses, physical and emotional pain, emotional distress, attorneys' fees and several other categories.
"A mother who has lost her son … first needs answers," Kirakosian said. "And then beyond that, it's to get justice. And then even beyond that, it's some hope for change."
