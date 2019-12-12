A man died and two others were injured in a shooting at the Motel 6 on Brundage Lane early Thursday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the motel around 6:55 a.m. and located a victim, who was transported to a hospital, said KCSO spokeswoman Angela Monroe. Deputies were notified that two more victims of the same shooting later arrived at the hospital.
KCSO described the victims as Hispanic men in their 30s.
One victim died of his injuries, another suffered major injuries and the other suffered minor injuries, Monroe said.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
