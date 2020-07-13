A dead body was found inside a residence following a residential fire in the 700 block of A Street early Monday morning.
The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the fire at about 4:53 a.m. Bakersfield Police Department homicide and arson investigators have assumed the investigation, BPD said in a news release. No arrests have been made.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s office at a later time, BPD said.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
