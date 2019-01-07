Bakersfield police officers located a deceased male at Polo Community Park in northwest Bakersfield early Saturday morning.
It was about 6:30 a.m. when BPD officers were dispatched to the park on Noriega Road. Emergency medical personnel were present at the scene.
The male subject, whose name was being withheld pending release from the Kern County Coroner’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
