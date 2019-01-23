The Downtown Business Association and the Downtown Bakersfield Development Corporation will be holding a State of the Downtown breakfast on Feb. 14.
The event will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Marriott Hotel, 801 Truxtun Ave. At the breakfast, members of the two organizations will speak about new projects and other upcoming developments. In addition, the new board of directors for both organizations will be sworn in by Mayor Karen Goh.
Tickets are $75 per person for DBA members and $80 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at bakersfielddba.com or 325-5892.
