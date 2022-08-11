 Skip to main content
DBA adds second patrol in downtown Bakersfield

Bakersfield Downtown Business Association leaders on Thursday announced a new privately funded security arrangement will pay for patrols along F Street. From left, store owner Dixie Brewer, restaurateur Cassie Bittle and DBA President and CEO Melanie Farmer.

 Photo courtesy Melanie Farmer

A second patrol has been added to downtown Bakersfield's experiment of having businesses share the cost of providing private security in defined areas.

More than two dozen businesses along F Street this week began pitching in about $200 per month, with each signup lowering the cost, for hourly security stops at every parking lot on both sides of the thoroughfare between 24th street and CityServe's Bakersfield hub just south of Golden State Avenue.

