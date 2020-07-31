The inside lane on southbound Mohawk Street to the eastbound Westside Parkway on-ramp will be closed during daytime hours next week Monday through Friday.
According to a news release from the city of Bakersfield, closure is expected each day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. It’s in place so the city can conduct electrical work and install erosion control.
One lane will remain open on the southbound-to-eastbound ramp during this time.
Construction schedules may change without notice due to unforeseen circumstances, the city stated.
