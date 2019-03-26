A Bakersfield day care operator who pleaded no contest to abusing an 8-month-old boy wept in court Tuesday as the child's mother described her feelings of anger and betrayal.
Friends warned her of the possibility of wrongdoing at day care facilities run out of a home, said the mother, who asked to remain anonymous because she didn't want her son and family to be identified. Superior Court Judge Colette M. Humphrey barred the media from photographing the woman.
She said she trusted Shannon Perkins to protect her child, and was stunned when sheriff's investigators showed up at her home saying they had video evidence the boy had been abused.
"Our son and only child means the world to us," the mother said in court.
Perkins, 34, sniffed loudly and cried as the mother spoke. She stood next to a public defender and gave no statement.
Humphrey sentenced Perkins to four years of probation and ordered her to attend a one-year child abuser's treatment counseling program. She was also ordered to pay court fees and fines, as well as undisclosed restitution to the victim's family.
The plea agreement stipulates Perkins may not operate a day care facility while on probation. Humphrey noted the state could implement a lifetime ban.
Perkins was arrested Dec. 28 after her boyfriend showed sheriff's investigators surveillance video that captured Perkins abusing the child, according to a court document.
The boyfriend told investigators Perkins cared for three young children at their home in northwest Bakersfield, and also watched over her and the boyfriend's three children. She operated a licensed day care.
In one video given to investigators, Perkins appears to throw the child, according to the document. He begins crying, and Perkins picks him up and "violently" slams him onto a sofa, investigators wrote in the document.
Another video shows Perkins changing the child while arguing with her boyfriend. She briefly chokes the boy, who is heard gasping for air on the video, according to the document.
After choking him, Perkins picks him up and slaps him on the back of the head three times, the document said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.