Day 2: French Fire continues burning west of Lake Isabella

The French Fire, a conflagration west of Lake Isabella, has grown to 2,600 acres and is 0 percent contained, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
Evacuation orders were issued for the Sawmill region. The fire began Wednesday evening, and grew to 900 acres around 7:34 p.m., according to a Twitter post by the KCFD. By 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, the flames consumed 2,155 acres.
The Red Cross set up a temporary evacuation site Wednesday night. Four people arrived then and spent the night, said Cindy Huge, a spokesperson for the Red Cross. Two people arrived Thursday morning to use the site. The Red Cross offers services for pets as well, Huge said.
This article will be updated.