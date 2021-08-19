You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Day 2: French Fire continues burning west of Lake Isabella

The French Fire, a conflagration west of Lake Isabella, has grown to 2,600 acres and is 0 percent contained, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders were issued for the Sawmill region. The fire began Wednesday evening, and grew to 900 acres around 7:34 p.m., according to a Twitter post by the KCFD. By 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, the flames consumed 2,155 acres.

The Red Cross set up a temporary evacuation site Wednesday night. Four people arrived then and spent the night, said Cindy Huge, a spokesperson for the Red Cross. Two people arrived Thursday morning to use the site. The Red Cross offers services for pets as well, Huge said.

This article will be updated. 

Coronavirus Cases