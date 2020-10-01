The buildings David Milazzo designed for Bakersfield were serious works of modernist architecture — bold structures expressing geometrical relationships — but like the man himself, they were also sensitive to the humanity they served.
A good example is the Houchin Community Blood Bank building on Truxtun Avenue, said local architectural historian David Coffey: It's bright, light and open in ways that can comfort people about to get a needle stuck in their arm.
"It makes you feel good, I think," Coffey said about the structure's design. "And I think that's a quality that David really pursued."
Milazzo, a Vietnam War veteran who gave of himself to causes he believed in, died Sept. 19 at the age of 75. His son said the cause of death was Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia caused by exposure to the wartime defoliant Agent Orange.
To Bakersfield residents he was the creative mind behind some of the city's most striking architectural monuments, such as the city's tallest building, Stockdale Tower.
Other works of his include the California Triangle on California Avenue and the adjacent, black-glass structure known as the "Darth Vader building" because of the clean, smooth aesthetic Coffey said "feels kind of ominous."
Milazzo was also a devoted Rotarian who, after joining the international service organization in the 1980s went on to become president of Bakersfield North Rotary in 1995. He eventually rose to become an assistant district governor.
"David was an extremely kind and generous soul!" North Rotary's immediate past-president, Patricia "Patty" Keefer, said by email Thursday. "He was such an inspiration and consistently shared his talents and knowledge for the betterment of those around him." She added Milazzo was supportive of women Rotarians.
But when he wasn't focused on work, mentoring an intern or trying to make the world a better place, Milazzo was, in the words of his son, a goofball.
Back in high school Milazzo was known for his hilarious imitation of a strip of bacon sizzling on a frying pan, son David Anthony Milazzo said.
As a father Milazzo did what he could to support his son's passions, David Anthony said. At one point he designed a skateboard ramp that attracted top talent to the region, even though his son considered himself a mediocre skater at best.
For a man who traveled the world taking in fine cuisine, wine and world-class architecture, Milazzo's own ambitions stayed close to home.
Born Feb. 27, 1945, he divided his time between his father's home in Bakersfield, his mother's home in Port Hueneme and his grandmother's properties in Cayucos.
A big surfer, Milazzo turned down his father's offer of a new car after high school in favor of what his son described as a leisurely but creative summer-school experience at the University of Hawaii.
After two years at Bakersfield College, in 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was dispatched to Germany, where as a medic he drove an ambulance and delivered babies on the road.
Between that and his later assignment to Cam Rahn Bay, Vietnam, Milazzo married Linda Gold. Soon after his return from the war their son David Anthony was born, and Milazzo transferred to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to complete his bachelor's degree in architecture.
Out of school Milazzo took a job as chief designer for Bakersfield architect Robert "Bob" Clement. He opened his own firm, Milazzo & Associates, in 1979.
He was for a time president of the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects. Milazzo also contributed to his profession by serving on a state commission licensing architecture candidates.
Coffey said Milazzo did these things while raising the bar locally.
"David really pushed things, stylistically and quality-wise in this town," he said.
Milazzo is survived by Linda, David Anthony, daughter-in-law Leighann and granddaughter Gianna Linae, as well as his brother, Paul; sister-in-law, Claudia; and many nieces and nephews. His sister, Sally, preceded him in death.
Milazzo was buried in a mausoleum in a private ceremony Wednesday. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to contribute to his legacy give to a special fund the Bakersfield College Foundation has set up to benefit the school's architecture program. Information is available online at SupportBC.org.