Rep. David Valadao was sworn into office Tuesday as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing California’s 21st Congressional District.
Valadao, R-Hanford, narrowly defeated Democrat T.J. Cox for the seat, which represents Kings County and parts of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties. Regionally and nationwide it was one of the most closely watched battles for political control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“It is an honor to serve the constituents of California’s 21st Congressional District. The Central Valley has always been my home, and the needs of the people who live there are my number one priority,” Valadao said in a news release provided by his office. “I am returning to Washington with clear objectives: get people back to work, fix our broken immigration system, deliver more water to the Central Valley, and cut red tape to make it easier for farmers to feed America.”