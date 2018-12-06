Congressman David Valadao has conceded the race for the California 21st Congressional District, his office announced Thursday.
The three-term Republican representative has called his challenger TJ Cox, a Democrat, to congratulate him on the victory.
“Representing the Central Valley in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime,” Valadao said in a statement. “There are truly no words to express how grateful I am to my supporters, neighbors, and all those who make the Central Valley such an amazing place."
Valadao's seat was one of seven targeted by the California Democratic Congressional Committee. With Valadao's concession, all seven were successfully flipped.
The California Secretary of State's election results show Cox taking 50.4 percent of the vote to Valadao's 49.6 percent, with a margin of 862 votes out of more than 113,000 total votes coast.
“I thanked Congressman Valadao and his family for their service to our country and our communities during the past six years,” Cox said in a news release confirming Valadao's concession. “We will work together to ensure a smooth transition for our constituents.”
Valadao said he's disappointed in the results of the election but takes pride knowing he created real change by reducing taxes for middle class families and making strides on water, among other things.
"The Central Valley has always been and will always be my home and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to have served the place I love,” he said.
A lifetime of retirement and medical Valadao is not hurting
