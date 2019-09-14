David Marcus’ star shined brightly in Bakersfield for many years, and now it will remain a permanent part of the city.
On Saturday, the Fox Theater debuted a star in honor of Marcus on its “Walk of Stars,” celebrating the life of a man who encouraged Bakersfield and beyond with his message of positivity.
“All the love he spread in the city will continue in our hearts and will continue with his family, but will be right here when you’re starting the show at the sidewalk,” Gilbert LaRoque, president of the Historic Bakersfield Fox Foundation, said while standing in front of Marcus’ star in front of the theater.
Marcus, 60, died June 28 after repeated battles with colon cancer. He was known throughout Kern County for his fandom of high school sports — particularly Centennial High School — and his positive attitude in the face of many challenges.
Developmentally disabled, Marcus’ nickname was Mr. Bakersfield, and he frequently posed for pictures by giving his signature double thumbs-up.
On Saturday, attendees at the unveiling ceremony gave another honorary thumbs-up just before the red carpet was pulled away to reveal the star.
“When David passed away, I had many people come and talk to me and ask me how I was doing,” local pastor Don Bertrand, who was a close friend of Marcus, said during the ceremony. “The reality of it was that I spent time with David because David encouraged me. He inspired me. He lifted me up when I needed to be lifted up.”
Initiated by KGET’s Tabatha Mills, local community members raised $6,525 within 24 hours on GoFundMe to pay for the star.
With the cost of the star only being $5,000, the remaining $1,525 went to funeral expenses and the newly created David Marcus Thumbs Up Scholarship Foundation.
“It could not have happened without the community in Bakersfield,” said Marcus’ sister Arlene Aninion. “I love Bakersfield so much.”
She said the family had set up a scholarship foundation to benefit high school seniors. The foundation will offer awards to a Centennial high school senior, and a special education senior from the school, as well as one or more seniors from other high schools depending on how much money is donated.
The family will soon begin fundraising efforts for the scholarship fund, in the hopes of helping local students continue their education.
For those hoping to see the new star, it is located at the 20th Street side of the theater, near the front.
“David was a superstar in all of our lives,” said Assemblyman Vince Fong. “While he isn’t here on earth, he is still bringing us together.”
