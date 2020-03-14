Kern County Supervisor David Couch can breath a little easier after the latest vote update on Friday.
The Fourth District Supervisor gained more than a percentage point back after the Kern County Elections Division added more than 28,000 unprocessed ballots to the March 3 primary election vote total on Friday.
With only 14,343 votes remaining to be counted for Kern County, Couch led challenger Emilio Huerta 9,276 votes to 7,499, or 55.3 percent to 44.7 percent.
It is unclear how many more votes remain to be counted in the Fourth District.
Other supervisorial candidates maintained their leads.
Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez stood at 58.3 percent compared to four other challengers, none of whom polled higher than 12.8 percent.
First District candidate Phillip Peters held a roughly 52.9 percent lead compared to David Fluhart’s 23.8 percent and Daures Stephens’ 23.3 percent.
Any supervisor candidate who wins more than 50 percent of the vote wins outright.
Both medical marijuana measures D and E continued their losing streak, with both failing to pass by more than 14 percent.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh saw little dip in her dominating Election Day performance. She currently sits at 84 percent of the vote.
In statewide elections, 32nd District Assemblymember Rudy Salas earned 56.5 percent compared to challenger Todd Cotta, at 43.5 percent.
In the 34th District, Assemblymember Vince Fong earned 72.6 percent compared to Julie Solis’ 27.4 percent.
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, of the 23rd Congressional District, earned 67 percent compared to Kim Mangone’s 33 percent.
TJ Cox, representative for the 21st Congressional District, earned 38.4 percent compared to David Valadao’s 50.8 percent. Two other candidates earned a collective 10.8 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.