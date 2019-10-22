Supervisor David Couch has announced he will run for reelection.
The 4th District Supervisor previously won election in November, after his district was redrawn after the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund won a lawsuit against the county that claimed supervisorial boundaries were drawn in violation of the U.S. Voting Rights Act.
Couch, who has served on the Board since 2013, defeated Delano Mayor Grace Vallejo and Lamont Chamber of Commerce President Jose Gonzalez to win the county’s second Latino-majority district.
“When I ran in the newly-drawn 4th District in 2018, I promised to be a Supervisor for everyone,” Couch said in a news release. “After just over two years representing the unincorporated County and the cities of Delano, Arvin, Shafter, Wasco, Lamont, and Bakersfield, I know we’ve done just that.”
In the release announcing his bid for reelection, Couch touted the supervisors’ four-year plan to end the county’s fiscal emergency as well as improved public health services and economic opportunity.
“As we look to the future, I’ll continue the work we’ve started and fight to improve Kern County,” he said.
