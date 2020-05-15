Bakersfield political activist and cannabis advocate David Abbasi pleaded no contest in Kern County Superior Court Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed firearm in public.
The plea agreement, which resulted in the dismissal of two additional charges — carrying a loaded firearm and exhibiting a firearm — means Abbasi must submit to four years of probation, according the court's online records.
Abbasi was arrested on gun charges last year after a large pit bulldog attacked and killed his miniature pinscher April 28 while Abbasi was out walking the dog. Abbasi pulled a loaded handgun and pointed it at a 15-year-old who had struck him in the head while Abbasi was trying to control the attacking dog.
Abbasi did not have a concealed weapons permit and was carrying the pistol illegally, police said.
The case eventually blew up into a separate civil action, the first of its kind in Kern County. Employing what is sometimes known as a "red flag" law, local law enforcement officers filed a petition to impose an emergency gun violence restraining order against Abbasi, arguing he is a danger to himself and others.
Abbasi has maintained throughout that he has never been a violent person. His advocacy of medical marijuana has made him enemies in high places, he has said. And his support for a measure that would impose term limits on county supervisors has done the same.
The actions by authorities have been politically motivated, he's argued.
In March, after court proceedings dragged on for months, the petitioners prevailed. Kern County Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuett granted the petition, which prohibits Abbasi from possessing or purchasing any firearms or ammunition for one year from the date of the ruling.
However, the restriction on Abbasi's possession of firearms could be extended by up to five years if it can be shown in a year's time that he remains a danger.
But following the resolution of his criminal case on Thursday, the restraining order may be redundant as his sentence of probation prohibits him from possessing firearms for four years.
