Community activist David Abbasi plans to run for 5th District supervisor in the March election.
He has pulled nomination papers and expects to gather the 20 votes necessary to submit his application by the Dec. 6 deadline.
“We need to bring ethics to local government and to restore power to the people. We need leaders who won’t sell us out to special interests,” he said.
He will face incumbent and former friend Leticia Perez, who was first elected into office in 2012.
Abbasi said one of his goals was to clear the Kern County government of incumbents who had overstayed their welcome.
He said he did not expect his court battle with the local law enforcement agencies to impact his campaign. The Bakersfield Police Department has confiscated his weapons, saying he is a danger to himself or others after Abbasi brandished a gun when his dog was attacked earlier this year.
Abbasi characterized BPD’s actions as political retaliation and he is involved in a court battle to recover his weapons.
He said the issue should be cleared up before the end of the year.
Does this mean Mr. Abassi is no longer considering a presidential run? David abandonth now in our time of greatest need, whilst judicially denied his second amendment rights (perhaps quite properly) and armed only with what qualifies as a hallucinogenic belief anyone with an ounce of reason, opinion wise, might support him, even in Kern’s most ethically diverse Fifth District.
Any bets "The Jackal" will show up here and make some crazy comment?
