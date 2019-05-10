A man named David Abbasi has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun crimes, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.
Although the Californian could not independently confirm his identity, a David Abbasi is a prominent medical marijuana activist in Kern County, and is part of a lawsuit filed in federal court that alleges county officials violated the civil rights of marijuana dispensaries through uneven enforcement of a pot sale ban.
Abbasi, was arrested Friday, the website said, and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in public, carrying a loaded firearm and exhibiting a firearm, all misdemeanors.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office website showed he was booked into custody at 6 p.m., Friday, and he was being held on $15,000 bail.
His arraignment has been set for Tuesday.
(1) comment
Bail is $15,0000? Is the comma in the wrong spot or are there too many zeros?
