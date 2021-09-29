Dave and Busters, Cracker Barrel show renewed interest in opening Bakersfield locations

Both Cracker Barrel and Dave and Busters have once again shown interest in opening Bakersfield locations after more than a year of inactivity.
Last week, the two restaurant chains submitted plans to the Bakersfield Planning Department for review. The submissions restarted a process that has been in place since 2019, when the city reviewed initial plans put forward by the franchises.
“It shows that they are still interested in moving forward,” said Bakersfield Planning Director Paul Johnson. “It is good news that they are back in for review.”
The city first reviewed an initial proposal for a Cracker Barrel location at an empty lot near the intersection of Oak Street and California Avenue in January of 2019. After sending the company comments on changes that needed to be made for approval, the city did not hear back for more than a two years. But last week, the company submitted new plans that are now under review by the city again.
If approved, the city could issue permits for construction.
The Dave and Busters process followed a similar pattern. The company submitted initial plans to the city in October 2019 for a site at a former Bridgewood College building in Valley Plaza mall, and did not immediately respond to comments made by city planners. Last week, the company finally responded to the city’s requests, reviving the prospect of the restaurant and entertainment venue coming to the city.
The city is now checking to see if the requested changes have been made. Johnson said city reviews usually take between 10 and 14 days.
Cracker Barrel said in an email to The Californian the company had no announcement to make about opening a store in Bakersfield. Dave and Busters did not immediately return a request for comment.