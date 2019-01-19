One of Camryn Albert-Kulstad’s favorite memories of her father, James Kulstad, is when she would sleep over at his house.
Albert-Kulstad, whose mother died when she was 16 months old, was raised by her grandparents, but her father frequently brought her over for sleepovers, and they would stay up late and watch movies.
They would buy cookie dough from the grocery store, and bake it in the oven for a mid-movie snack.
There was only one hiccup.
“We burnt the cookies every single time,” she said in a recent interview with The Californian. “Every single time, but we still ate them.”
Months after her father’s death in a drive-by shooting that has been linked to another homicide and a disappearance — the cases collectively known as the Bakersfield 3 — Albert-Kulstad keeps that tradition alive.
“Now, when I make cookies, I have to burn them,” she said. “I don’t like cookies unless they’re burnt.”
At 19 she finds herself living in a new city, and navigating her freshman year at Santa Barbara City College, all while the unsolved murder of her father hangs over her head.
“I just don’t feel like myself anymore. I feel genuinely scared everywhere I go,” she said. “I’m constantly looking over my shoulder. I’ll think people are looking at me weird and my heart just drops.”
The Bakersfield Police Department, which is investigating the case, has not announced any progress since last spring, when Kulstad was shot to death in the driveway of a south Bakersfield neighborhood.
Kulstad’s case, along with the homicide of Micah Holsonbake and the disappearance of Baylee Despot, have been steadily gaining media attention since the summer of 2018.
Capping the attention was Dr. Phil, who recently devoted two episodes of his show to the Bakersfield 3. Albert-Kulstad appeared in both episodes, along with her grandmother — different from the grandmother who raised her — and uncle as well as the two other mothers of the Bakersfield 3 members.
But despite the newfound attention, Albert-Kulstad says her voice, along with the memory of her father, is being lost in all the noise the crimes have generated.
She was interviewed by local television stations during a candlelight vigil last October, but she only got seconds to say everything she wanted to say. On Dr. Phil, she said, the show wanted to portray her only as a grieving person who’s lived a tough life.
The truth, she said, is more complicated. And she wants to set the record straight.
“This may be the first time that I actually get to say things that matter to me and for people to understand really what I’m going through,” she said. “I’ve had a good life, I’m blessed. That was completely cut out.”
Beyond the headlines
“She was just the light of my life,” said Jane Albert, Albert-Kulstad's grandmother. “If I wouldn’t have had her, I probably would not have made it. Because I had to make it after her mom passed because I had her.”
Albert-Kulstad calls her grandmother “mom.” She has been raised by her grandmother since the death of her mother, Albert's daughter, that occurred when Albert-Kulstad was a toddler.
The family suffered through another death when Albert-Kulstad was 10 years old. Her uncle, who she described more as an older brother, died in a car accident nearly a decade ago.
“It was like we just stuck together. I think it made us really close, like closer than you can imagine,” Albert said of her and her granddaughter. “She would make me smile. She was there for me.”
Despite the two tragic deaths that tinged her early years, Albert-Kulstad said she remembered it fondly.
“I had a really, really good childhood,” she said.
She saw her father frequently. They would cruise around Bakersfield, singing “obnoxiously” in the car. And they would go out to eat, trying out different restaurants.
“Camryn would constantly tell me stories of her and her dad,” said one of Albert-Kulstad's best friends, Logan King. “It was always complete love, even in the later years when she knew that he was involved in not the best things.”
When Albert-Kulstad was in high school, she began to realize her father had a drug problem.
She walked into his house unexpectedly one day and saw crushed pills next to a rolled up dollar bill.
She didn’t say anything to her father about it, and neither did he.
Soon after, her father started to disappear from her life.
“Our relationship was tearing apart,” she said. “He wasn’t calling me anymore, and I stopped calling him as much.”
At first she had tried calling him all the time to get him the help he needed. Then she tried tough love, arguing with her father and ignoring his calls to try to show him how his behavior was affecting her.
“That didn’t change anything. He was very headstrong,” Albert-Kulstad said. “He died when I was trying to do tough love. I wish so bad it was the other way around.”
‘It couldn’t have happened at a worse time’
Albert-Kulstad was about two months away from high school graduation when her father was killed.
She attended Liberty High School, and as her class lined up in the gym to go through the graduation ceremony, she began to tear up. She ran to the bathroom to escape the crowd.
“I literally had a mental breakdown in the bathroom,” she said, “screaming and crying, kicking my feet. I wanted my parents there.”
When she moved into her apartment to begin her freshman year at college, she missed having her dad help her move her in.
And with the person who killed her father still free, going through the stages of grief has become more difficult.
“It only gets harder when more time goes on without answers,” King said. “I can’t tell you how many times Camryn has called me, bawling her eyes out, saying ‘when are they going to tell me who did this?’”
But Albert-Kulstad is determined not to be defined by the tragedies that have befallen her.
She is trying to break into modeling, recalling that when she was a girl, she felt empowered by viewing the women in the magazines.
She is also majoring in English at SBCC in the hopes of sharpening her writing skills to become a teacher.
In a recent school assignment, a teacher asked her to write a personal essay.
“I wrote it on my Dad,” she said. “And I seriously put my heart and soul, everything, into it.”
As she wrote, she said she found herself remembering the good times she and her father experienced, and forgiving the more recent struggles he had gone through.
“He was a good dad,” she said. “Even though it was hard, it was really good.”
She still struggles with the fear that what happened to her father could happen to the rest of her family, and she misses her father every day. She said she is determined to move forward with her life, and try to help people who have gone through tough times.
She finished the essay, but she knows it’s not the end of the story.
“When I write, and when I read other people’s work who have gone through even more traumatic experiences than me, it gives me hope that I can get through this and I will get through it,” she said. “I just have to stay strong.”
