The second trial for a former elementary school principal accused of murdering her husband is scheduled to begin Nov. 25, according to Joseph Kinzel, a spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Leslie Chance's first trial ended in a mistrial in June.
The Kern County District Attorney's Office has said Leslie and her husband, Todd Chance, drove to the area of Noriega Road near Enos Lane on an August morning in 2013. While there, Chance allegedly shot and killed her husband, abandoned their car in a nearby neighborhood and returned home.
