 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Data show steady drop in child abuse rates in Kern

image-KCBos

The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the release of the 2021-22 Child Abuse Prevention Report, which captures cases of child neglect and abuse countywide. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

Child abuse in Kern has steadily declined since 2009, according to 2021-2022 Child Abuse Prevention Report, which accounts for cases countywide. Officials said that while the data is promising, the county rate remains well above the state average.

“The data is promising,” said Tom Corson, executive director of Kern County Network for Children, which serviced more than 3,500 families in that fiscal year and averages more than 200 referrals a month. “But it also shows we have more work to do.”

Coronavirus Cases