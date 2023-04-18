Data show steady drop in child abuse rates in Kern

Child abuse in Kern has steadily declined since 2009, according to 2021-2022 Child Abuse Prevention Report, which accounts for cases countywide. Officials said that while the data is promising, the county rate remains well above the state average.
“The data is promising,” said Tom Corson, executive director of Kern County Network for Children, which serviced more than 3,500 families in that fiscal year and averages more than 200 referrals a month. “But it also shows we have more work to do.”
Statistics, compiled by researchers at University of California, Berkeley, show that since 2009, the number of Kern County children with substantiated abuse referrals has decreased by 49 percent, or from 5,211 kids aged infant to 17 down to 2,669. The maltreatment rate fell from 20.5 per 1,000 in 2009 to 10.6 in 2021.
The network works through a referral system in conjunction with Child Protective Services that connects families to providers, such as CalWorks, therapists or a social worker, to name a few. Because not every case is typical abuse, Corson said. Many times it can be neglect caused by poverty or an absent parent.
“A CPS referral isn't necessarily a bad thing,” Corson said. “We do this system because it creates access to more services during a family’s time of crisis or hardship where they fall behind on rent, and they need to help them get back on track.”
Sixty-eight percent of families who entered the program that year completed their “Welfare to Work” case plan, meaning they met the goals set for them by the network. The remaining 32 percent exited the program at some point, for various reasons.
“We want people to be actively trying to be stable and independent,” Corson said.
But Kern remains 37 percent higher than other California counties, in rates of child abuse and neglect. More than 13,000 Kern children were suspected of being abused in 2021, while more than 2,600 — seven children a day — proved to be victims of abuse.
Officials don’t believe this is necessarily because more children are being abused, but rather that families are struggling in a way that is unique to the region.
“You see it throughout the (Central) Valley,” Corson said, adding that Fresno and Tulare counties have similar scores. “A lot of families we help are living paycheck to paycheck, working seasonal jobs and don't have the ability to pay for a rising cost of living. That can all lead to referral for neglect.”
Corson pointed to their reduction in referrals during the pandemic, which he attributes to the inflow of federal and state funding.
“People had money in their pockets,” Corson said.
The report also found that in 2021-2022, of the 158 current or former foster youth who exited the services program at The Dream Center, 123, or 78 percent, entered into some kind of housing, while 14 percent made enough to afford independent housing.
“During the pandemic, we stayed open the whole time,” said Jayme Stuart, a coordinator at The Dream Center. “And the hardest part of COVID they told us was loneliness. It's not just a snack bag or a hot meal, it's about checking in on them, seeing how they're doing.”
The ultimate goal of the center is to enter foster youth into general society — school, a good job — with a steady income and a place to call their own.
“They know flipping burgers is not a career,” Corson said. “But some work is good in that it gives them an idea of getting up and getting to a job on time.”
Going forward, Corson said they plan to release data from 2022-2023 this September. For more information on The Dream Center, visit their website at https://dreamcenterbakersfield.com/.