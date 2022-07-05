Data indicates steady rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in wake of omicron surge

COVID-19 hospitalizations and test positivity rates in Kern County have been steadily increasing in recent weeks in the wake of an omicron-fueled surge, according to California Department of Public Health data.
After massive peaks in January, hospitalizations plummeted to 15 cases on May 2. The state’s latest update shows 77 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday.
The rising numbers are different from previous surges because of the steadiness of their increase, Dr. Glenn Goldis, chief medical officer at Kern Medical, said Tuesday. Past peaks typically saw a dramatic increase in cases. The steady rate at which COVID-19 numbers are rising could be indicative of COVID-19 being permanently embedded in the community, local medical experts added.
“Maybe, it becomes something we see like the flu every year in winter,” Goldis added.
Dr. Hemmal Kothary, chief medical officer and interim president for Mercy Hospitals, concurred with Goldis and added their facilities face challenges with staffing. Employees are out sick with COVID-19, he said, which exacerbates a shortage that began in January. Staff left in droves amid case surges during January and February because of burnout.
Traveling nurses help manage patient loads, Kothary said, while adding they are a “very expensive” method to ensure a sufficient workforce.
Data from Kern County Public Health on Tuesday showed there have been 1,145 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths since Friday. In total, there have been 259,925 total COVID-19 cases and 2,469 deaths in Kern County since the pandemic began.
There were 11 patients in the ICU as of Tuesday, according to the state’s public health database.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard says there were 3,974 cases of omicron variant, while there were 3,478 cases of delta. Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for Kern County Public Health, wrote in an email that omicron variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 are also present in Kern.
There are 486,640 people who have been fully vaccinated since Jan. 21 and 434,011 who are unvaccinated.
Kern Public Health data also shows 151 people have died post-vaccination, or 0.03 percent of those vaccinated. Among the unvaccinated, there have been 1,124 deaths. The unvaccinated account for 88.16 percent of COVID-19 deaths.
About 9 percent of vaccinated people have tested positive, while 74 percent of unvaccinated people tested positive for COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated Kern County as a “high” Thursday in its three-tier ranking system that tracks community levels of COVID-19 transmission. Kern had been ranked as “low” during the spring months.
Doctors and nurses also have additional tools on hand to combat the virus, such as Paxlovid antiviral therapy pills, local doctors said. Adults — in consultation with their doctors — could take it early in their diagnosis and stop symptoms from worsening and lasting longer, Kothary added.
Social distancing, vaccinations for those 6 months and older, boosters, masks and hand-washing can prevent a severe COVID-19 illness, Goldis and Kothary said. After holidays, Kern has historically seen an uptick in coronavirus cases.
But armed with medications and doctors' increased experience in treating coronavirus, as well as the virus moving to an endemic stage, Kothary said, dramatic spikes in COVID-19 numbers that were seen over the last two years could subside.