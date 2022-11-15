 Skip to main content
DA's Office receives $585,000 for DUI prosecution team

The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday it has again received a grant intended to help fund a specialized team of prosecutors handling criminal cases that involve alcohol- and drug-impaired driving.

The award of $585,000 by the California Office of Traffic Safety will allow local prosecutors to work with state trainers focused on traffic safety. It will also promote collaboration with law enforcement on best practices for managing DUI cases.

