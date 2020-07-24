A California Highway Patrol officer assigned to the Bakersfield area has been charged after allegedly communicating with an undercover officer who identified as an underage minor, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Brian Pardue was charged with attempting to contact a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, a felony, and arrangement of meeting with a person believed to be a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, a misdemeanor, the DA’s Office said in a news release.
The DA’s Office said in the release the communications occurred July 3.
Pardue’s attorney entered pleas of not guilty on Pardue’s behalf Friday, according to the DA’s Office. Pardue has posted the $52,500 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 16.
