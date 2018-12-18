A high surf advisory has been issued through Thursday for Ocean Dunes SVRA and Pismo State Beach, potentially closing the parks for undetermined periods of time through the weekend, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday.
The department said the Central Coast is experiencing large and hazardous surf that impacts operations.
In the event of a park closure, the department will monitor and evaluate for changing conditions and public safety concerns.
Four-wheeled vehicles are recommended by the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.