DA Zimmer to speak at Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly meeting

The Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly will host Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer at its July 8 meeting, to be held at 7 p.m. at Salty’s BBQ Banquet Room at 6801 White Lane.
According to a news release from the assembly, "the GBRA is a new conservative grassroots organization chartered under the flagship California Republican Assembly. The 40th president of the United States, Ronald Reagan, referred (to) the CRA as 'the conscience of the Republican Party.'"
The local group became a charter of the CRA in late April. The news release went on to say GBRA is creating a precinct leader program in Bakersfield and Kern County to strengthen the conservative voting base.
Those interested can contact GBRA charter president Vince Maiocco at vhmaiocco@gmail.com or 661-703-5984.