The Kern County District Attorney's Office has received more time to produce documents that could potentially show former DA Lisa Green politically retaliated against Supervisor Leticia Perez by bringing conflict-of-interest charges against the supervisor.
On Friday, Judge Thomas Clark granted the DA's Office until Aug. 30 to produce the documents. Previously, the deadline had been Friday.
As soon as the judge obtains the documents, a private review will occur before anything is handed over to Perez's defense team.
Perez's defense has claimed her apparent support for DA Cynthia Zimmer during the campaign for district attorney irked Green into bringing charges against Perez.
The defense hopes to use the documents to prove the DA's Office did not have to charge Perez with two misdemeanors relating to her alleged conflicts of interest with the marijuana industry and could have left the matter to the Fair Political Practices Commission.
The judge set a status hearing for Sept. 12.
