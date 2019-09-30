The Kern County District Attorney's office has opened an investigation into the Kern County Fair, assistant district attorney Joseph Kinzel confirmed Monday.
The move comes several days after reports surfaced that the local fair was the unnamed fair at the center of a state audit that uncovered financial misconduct and inappropriate use of state resources.
The state auditor’s report, released in August, detailed widespread instances of violations of state law and workplace misconduct at an unnamed county fair. Employees and former employees of the Kern County Fair told numerous local media outlets last week, including The Californian, that the investigation pertains to Kern County.
The audit alleged the fair mishandled hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit card purchases, allowed employees to work side gigs while on the clock and spent thousands on excessive and illegal out-of-state travel.
In one example, an employee would clock in at the beginning of the day, only to work the entire day at a side job, returning at the end of the day to clock out.
So far, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, which oversees county fairs, hasn’t said when or if any punishment will be dished out as a result of the investigation.
Fair CEO Mike Olcott and Chairwoman Blodgie Rodriguez released a statement Friday that said under state whistleblower law, "we are unable to disclose the name of the fair that was the subject of the State Auditor’s report last month.”
The statement echoes a claim made by the State Auditor’s Office, which said it could not reveal the name of the fair due to the state whistleblower law.
The fair wrapped up its annual 12-day run on Sunday.
This story will be updated
(4) comments
The only reason this wasn't made public some time ago is because of laws intended to protect the whistle blower. By the way, The Californian was not the agency that broke this story but that's neither here nor there. The D.A.'s office will indeed prosecute someone over this and that someone is likely to be Mike Olcott, the CEO of the Kern County Fair. Dollar amounts at this level are not an oversight. Either way, the buck stops with the person in charge who SHOULD have been watching those dollars AND the workers.
This malfeasance is lining up to be illegal... Theft of public funds with the time clock issue. Serious...glad the DA is getting involved. Not sure what the state agency is doing.
I’m not optimistic anything will be done. The report came out in August, and it’s not until the end of September that the DA decides to do something? Why now? If the Californian had not broken the story would they have done anything? I’m my mind some examples need to be set of these folks that violate very basic concepts for spending taxpayer money.
Great “ That’s exactly the start amid the process to hold those accountable for a act such as this ,
