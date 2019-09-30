Fair violations according to the state audit

A California State Auditor's report said an unidentified fair in the state had these violations:

$132,584 of credit card purchases with no supporting receipts

$130,396 on individual credit card purchases exceeding $100 for which the CEO did not sign prepared purchase orders

$30,048 in excessive and illegal out-of-state travel expenses

$14,170 of non-itemized receipts

$5,188 in late fees and interest because the association did not pay its credit card bills on time

$1,986 of wasteful tips far exceeding maximum allowable reimbursement rate

$1,259 in inappropriate alcohol purchases

*According to a California State Auditor's report titled "Gross Mismanagement Led to the Misuse of State Resources and Multiple Violations of State Laws" released in August.