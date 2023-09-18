Slide Court Report

A Kern County jury convicted a sex offender inmate of resisting correctional officers with force as they tried to search him at North Kern State Prison in Delano, the District Attorney’s office said Monday.

Joseph Smith was found guilty Sept. 11 of two counts of resisting an executive officer in the performance of duty by use of force in the July 9, 2020 incident, the DA’s office said in a news release.