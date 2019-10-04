Misuse of state resources, improper usage of vehicles, poor internal controls and violations in out-of-state travel will be the subjects of the Kern County District Attorney’s Office investigation into the Kern County Fair.
Those topics are listed in the appendix of a California State Auditor’s investigation into an unnamed state fair that has been linked to Kern County. DA Spokesman Joseph Kinzel pointed to the appendix as a likely starting point for the department’s own investigation into the alleged misconduct.
“We saw the state audit. We saw from the reporting that there might be a connection for something local. We want to investigate to see if there’s something there,” Kinzel said.
As the Kern County Fair just wrapped up another year, the question of whether or not employees of the fair and their supervisors violated state law and engaged in widespread workplace misconduct looms large.
The DA’s Office has launched an investigation into claims by a State Auditor’s investigation that documented multiple law violations and hundreds of thousands of dollars in improper spending involved the Kern County Fair.
While the auditor’s report did not specifically name the fair involved in the investigation – citing the need to protect the whistleblower who initially reported the issues – multiple former employees of the Kern County Fair have claimed the local event was the one detailed in the report.
Fairs in California are funded through revenue they raise themselves, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. However, fairs do use state-owned resources and fair employees are considered to be employees of the state.
Officials with the CDFA, which oversees all fairs in the state, have been tight-lipped since the allegations came forward. Fair CEO Mike Olcott has also not answered questions about the allegations, making it difficult to determine the truth behind the claims.
But while Kinzel said the DA’s investigation into the fair is in its infancy, and specific infractions had not been identified, he said the audit’s appendix lists state laws and policies the auditor says were relevant in its investigation.
Those listings provide a clue as to which charges – criminal or civil – could be brought against fair employees.
Chief among those policies is the misuse of state resources, which prohibits state employees from using state equipment or state time for private gain.
The State Auditor said several fair employees misused state resources with the direct knowledge of their supervisor and the fair CEO.
The audit lists numerous examples of misuse of state resources, including the use of state equipment for private activities like yard work, and side jobs.
In one example, the audit says multiple employees engaged in private side jobs while using state equipment and being paid by the fair. For weeks or months at a time, the employees would conduct private business while on state time, and using state equipment, returning at the end of the day to the fairgrounds to clock out.
One employee would fill up propane at the fair for private use. And the audit noted that the fair’s maintenance supervisor drove his vehicle every day “as if it were his personal truck.”
The audit also noted the CEO did not put into place “critical” internal controls that would have prevented excessive travel expenses and unnecessary charges of interest and late fees, a violation of the state’s leadership accountability act.
Out-of-state travel even came under the microscope in the auditor’s report.
The auditor said board members and staff violated state law by spending more than $30,000 on excessive and illegal travel.
Employees used association credit cards to purchase lavish meals and alcohol, the report said.
At this point it is unclear what any penalties could be if the DA links the Kern County Fair to the audit.
“Right now we’re looking into the facts,” Kinzel said.
More details will have to come later.
