A Ridgecrest man repeatedly stabbed his 1-month girlfriend with an ice ax and then sexually touched her dead body, according to a prosecutor’s opening statements Monday.

Daniel Gunnarsson, 23, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and mutilating a corpse in the death of Katie Pham, 21. Pham was found with her clothes pulled off her body in a garage at Gunnarsson’s stepfather’s house.

