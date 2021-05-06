DA reaches settlement with company who allegedly filed lawsuit against resident who did not owe money

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office has obtained a settlement with Winn Law Firm Group and Cavalry Portfolio Services LLC after the two companies allegedly sued a resident who did not owe them any money.
Cavalry buys delinquent credit accounts and attempts to collect the sums owed, sometimes involving outside law firms, the DA said in a news release on Thursday.
The DA’s Office received a complaint from a resident who was sued by Calvary and Winn despite never owing any debt to Cavalry, the release says.
According to the release, the resident informed both Calvary and Winn they had targeted the wrong person, but the two companies continued to sue the individual. Eventually, the companies agreed to drop the lawsuit, but only on the condition the resident release all claims against them and agree not to report the incident to authorities, the DA’s office said in the release.
As part of the settlement, Winn and Cavalry are prohibited from using “gag clauses” on debits and must pay $25,000 in civil penalties and $5,000 to reimburse costs of the investigation.
The DA’s Office will monitor compliance for Kern County residents throughout the next year.
“We will take action to protect consumers from unfair debt collection practices, especially ones that serve to artificially deprive consumers of the assistance that government agencies can provide,” DA Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement. “Fortunately, in this case both Cavalry and Winn Law Group cooperated with the investigation and an appropriate resolution was reached.”